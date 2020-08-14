Western Conference Play-In on Sky Sports - watch Grizzlies @ Blazers free via live stream

Memphis Grizzlies face Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Play-In on Saturday at 7:30pm - watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

The Blazers and Grizzlies booked their places in the NBA's first Play-in series with victories on a dramatic Thursday night of restart games. Portland beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-133 thanks to Damian Lillard's 42 points to claim the eighth seed while the Grizzlies overcame the Milwaukee Bucks 119-106 to pip the Phoenix Suns for the ninth seed.

As the higher seed, the Trail Blazers head into the Play-In with an advantage. They needed just one win to clinch their spot in the playoffs. If the Blazers lose to the Grizzlies on Saturday, the teams will play again on Sunday, with the winner claiming the final playoff spot and a first-round clash with No 1 seed the Los Angeles Lakers.

With six wins from their eight restart games, the Blazers enter the Play-In as definite favourites. Their success in the bubble has stemmed from the superlative offense of Lillard who has scored a combined 154 points (51 vs the 76ers, 61 vs the Mavericks and 42 against the Nets) in his last three appearances.

1:10 Damian Lillard scored 42 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers' victory over the Brooklyn Nets

With a full strength roster for the first time this season, Portland have also received important contributions from center Jusuf Nurkic, veteran Carmelo Anthony and the sharpshooting Gary Trent Jr.

In contrast, the Grizzlies have struggled for form, limping into the Play-In with two wins from their eight restart games. A season-ending injury to young star Jaren Jackson Jr played a huge role in their bubble struggles.

1:48 Ja Morant scored 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in an impressive display for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Milwaukee Bucks

In Memphis' crucial victory over the Bucks on Thursday night, point guard Ja Morant finally received the support he craved from his Grizzlies team-mates. Dillon Brooks poured in 31 points and center Jonas Valanciunas stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists. Rookie of the Year favourite Morant responded with a strong all-round performance that resulted in a triple-double of his own.

