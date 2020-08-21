WATCH NBA: Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat FREE LIVE!

The Indiana Pacers face the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Saturday at 8:30pm - watch live for free on Sky Sports' website, app and YouTube.

The fourth-seeded Pacers are up against it having lost both games of the series so far. In Game 1, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and made three clutch fourth-quarter baskets to seal a 113-101 victory for the Heat.

On Thursday night, Miami sharpshooter Duncan Robinson drained seven three-pointers as the Heat rolled to a 109-100 win.

TJ Warren, who starred for the Pacers in the regular season seeding games, has found life in the playoffs a lot tougher. Having averaged in excess of 30 points a game in Indiana's seeding games, the former Phoenix Suns forward mustered 22 and 14 in the first two games of the series.

0:30 Watch the Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series via a free live stream on Saturday at 8:30pm

Warren's rivalry with Butler - stemming from the pair engaging in regular season on-court spat - was supposed to headline this series but it has been one way traffic in favour of the Miami man on the evidence we have seen so far.

A bigger story has been how good the Heat have looked as a collective unit in the opening two games of the series. In addition to the contributions of Butler and Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and rookie Tyler Herro have all played a part in the Heat's success.

The Pacers, without starting forward Domantas Sabonis and with franchise star Victor Oladipo limited as he manages his recovery from a long-term injury, know there will be no way back if they fall 3-0 down in the series. A win is a must for them in Game 3.

Watch the Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena and via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.