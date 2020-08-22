Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson is a legitimate third scoring option, says Mo Mooncey

Duncan Robinson has emerged as a legitimate third scoring option for the Miami Heat and will play a key role if his team are to make a deep playoff run, says Heatcheck's Mo Mooncey.

Second-year forward Robinson emerged as one of the league's most lethal three-point shooters during the regular season, draining 270 triples to help propel the Heat into the postseason.

That form has continued into the playoffs with Robinson making 7-of-8 three-pointers and scoring a game-high 24 points in Miami's Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers, a win that earned them a 2-0 series lead.

"I felt like I was going through the motions a bit in Game 1. I wasn't being as aggressive as I should have been. I felt in a better rhythm (tonight)," Robinson said after Miami's Game 2 triumph. "When the first couple go in, that confidence starts to build.

"But you are not always going to have that luxury. I feel like, this year, I have learned to play through misses, to still be aggressive, to still keep the same mindset. Credit to my team-mates for finding me in the right situations and getting me through it."

Speaking on Sky Sports' weekly NBA debate show Heatcheck, Mooncey recognised the contributions Robinson has made for Miami throughout the season.

"(Robinson) has been shooting crazy numbers," he said. "He has been shooting 45 per cent on contested three-pointers. If you are scouting for Duncan Robinson, what can you do? This man is going to hit a shot even with a hand in his face. He is presenting a legitimate third option for the Miami Heat."

Heatcheck guest BJ Armstrong added: "He is a terrific shooter. This year he has shown the ability to knock down open shots and do it consistently. Without question, he is on track to be mentioned with the great shooters who have played this game."

Fellow Heatcheck guest Mike Tuck hailed the "positive impact" Robinson has had and suggested even better thing lay ahead for the Miami's long-range specialist in the playoffs.

"He is going to play a huge role (if Miami are to push on towards a championship)," Tuck said. "He has had such a positive impact on the Heat's offense and he is now one of the guys on the top of every opponent's scouting list.

"I think it is about the fit for him. You have Bam (Adebayo) and (Jimmy) Butler who are drivers and Robinson is the perfect guy to space out the floor. He is coming off screens and trying to create for himself and the Heat are running plays to get him going. He finished the regular season tied for third with Damian Lillard for three-pointers made. Any time you are in the same breath as a player like that, it means a lot.

"The playoffs could be big for him. With Derrick Jones Jr going down injured, there could be more minute and more opportunities available for him, and more responsibility put on his shoulders."

Mooncey agreed that Robinson could ultimately play a major role in the Heat's postseason run and suggested the demands of playoff basketball could result in him stepping up in some big moments.

"In the playoffs we get into a grind-it-out style of basketball. We see every season that sometimes the offense breaks down. When it does, you need an automatic sniper from downtown," he said.

"In those situations, it falls to Butler and Adebayo in crunch time making the right basketball decision, they need to get the ball into Robinson's hands.

"There is a stat called Win Probability Added, it measures the probability of a team winning a game with a player being in or out of the team. Damian Lillard is the highest ranked player on that list. James Harden is second and Anthony Davis third. Fourth on that list is Duncan Robinson, one place above Giannis Antetokounmpo! He is the most important part of whether this Miami Heat team goes on a deep playoff run or not."

