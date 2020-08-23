WNBA: A'ja Wilson double-double leads Las Vegas Aces to 82-74 win over Seattle Storm

An A'ja Wilson double-double inspired the Las Vegas Aces to victory over the Seattle Storm, for whom Breanna Stewart produced a season-high points tally.

Saturday night's WNBA scores Seattle Storm 74-82 Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever 76-87 Chicago Sky

New York Liberty 65-82 Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm 74-82 Las Vegas Aces

1:53 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces

Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Aces pulled away to beat the Storm 82-74 on Saturday.

Wilson finished with 14 rebounds and two blocks, while Danielle Robinson added 13 points and six assists and Angel McCoughtry scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds.

Jackie Young was fouled as she hit a jumper and made the free throw to open the second quarter and spark an 11-2 run that made it 30-20 when Wilson put back a miss by Young with 5:57 left in the first half. The Aces led the rest of the way.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle with a season-high 29 points and a career-best 18 rebounds, with Natasha Howard contributing 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Storm, who lost 90-84 to the Indiana Fever on Thursday, have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Las Vegas took a 69-52 lead at the end of the third quarter but Stewart scored 10 in the fourth, including a three-pointer that trimmed Seattle's deficit to 75-69 with 1:15 to play but the Storm got no closer.

Indiana Fever 76-87 Chicago Sky

1:41 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points and nine assists, and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 87-76 win over the Indiana Fever.

Allie Quigley added 15 points for the Sky, who have won four straight to pull within a game of the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm.

Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper scored all of Chicago's points during a 24-7 run that made it 27-10 late in the first quarter and the Fever never again challenged.

Candice Dupree led Indiana with 18 points, Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, and Natalie Achonwa 15.

New York Liberty 65-82 Connecticut Sun

1:35 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun.

Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting and DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-62.

Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and Briann January scored 11 for Connecticut, who have won five of their last seven.

The Liberty, who have lost seven in a row, never led. The Sun took a 45-38 lead into halftime and outscored New York 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 17 points. New York shot 37 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

The Liberty announced on Saturday that Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, will not need surgery on her injured ankle, although there is no timetable for her return.

The point guard suffered a grade 3 sprain of the ankle on July 31 and was originally expected to miss approximately a month.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.