WNBA: Diana Taurasi scores season-high 34 points to help Phoenix Mercury beat Washington Mystics

Diana Taurasi put up season-best numbers to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a tight victory over the Washington Mystics.

Phoenix Mercury 88-87 Washington Mystics

Taurasi hit seven three-pointers and finished with 34 points - both season highs - to help the Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87 on Sunday night.

Taurasi honored former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant by wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey on what would have been the five-time NBA champion's 42nd birthday. Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

She made eight of 15 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix were without six-time All-Star center and two-time WNBA defensive player of the year Brittney Griner - the team's leader in scoring (17.7 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and blocks (1.8) - for the second consecutive game.

The Mercury announced Saturday that Griner had left the WNBA Bubble at IMG Academy for personal reasons.

Kia Vaughn had 16 points, Bria Hartley scored 11 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 10 for Phoenix, while Brianna Turner added nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Tianna Hawkins led the Mystics with 19 points and Ariel Atkins scored 18. Myisha Hines-Allen had 10 points, a career-high tying 13 rebounds and a career-best eight assists.

Dallas Wings 81-84 Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, while Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 23 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 84-81 for their seventh consecutive win.

Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and Chelsea Gray scored 12 for the Sparks.

Marina Mabrey's short basket with 7:55 to play gave the Wings a 10-point lead but they went scoreless for the next three minutes during a 20-4 run by the Sparks to take a 83-77 when Nneka Ogwumike made a layup with 1:53 remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 20 points, Mabrey scored 15, and Allisha Gray added 13, with the Wings shooting just three of 16 from the field in just under final eight minutes.

Atlanta Dream 78-75 Minnesota Lynx

Betnijah Laney had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream end a 10-game losing streak with a 78-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Monique Billings added 16 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high three steals for the Dream, Courtney Williams scored 14 points and Blake Dietrick 13.

The Lynx went scoreless for three-plus minutes as Atlanta notched 10 consecutive points, including back-to-back three-pointers by Shekinna Stricklen and Dietrick, to make it 71-65 midway through the fourth quarter. The the Dream led the rest of the way.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Lexie Brown had 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield 14 for Minnesota, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

The Lynx shot 56.3 percent (18 of 32) in the second half as they outscored Atlanta 48-34.

