WNBA: Breanna Stewart's big night leads Seattle Storm past Indiana Fever

Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak.

Indiana Fever 74-87 Seattle Storm

1:31 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm

The Fever put an end to the Storm's nine-game winning streak last week with 23 points from Kennedy Burke.

On Tuesday night, Seattle (12-3) avenged that loss. Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds and Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight boards.

Sue Bird did not play because of a knee issue and Jewell Loyd was held to nine points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Storm hold a half-game lead over Las Vegas atop the WNBA standings.

Indiana (5-9) played with just nine players as Tiffany Mitchell, averaging 14.1 points per game, was out with a wrist injury. Burke led the way with 17 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15.

Las Vegas Aces 96-92 Dallas Wings

1:57 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings

A'ja Wilson had 26 points and nine rebounds and Dearica Hamby added 18 points and 14 boards to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 96-92 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Kayla McBride added 15 points and Angel McCoughtry had 12 for the Aces (11-3), who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Las Vegas were up by 12 midway through the fourth quarter before the Wings rallied behind Satou Sabally to cut the deficit to 94-92 with 2.8 seconds left. Lindsay Allen hit two free throws a second later to seal the victory for the Aces.

Sabally led Dallas (5-10) with a career-high 28 points - including six in the final 16 seconds - and 11 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points, and Marina Mabrey and Tyasha Harris each scored 13.

The teams combined to attempt 57 free throws, with Las Vegas making 32-of-37. Wilson made all 12 of hers.

New York Liberty 101-99 Chicago Sky

2:10 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky

Layshia Clarendon drove the lane and was fouled with 0.3 seconds left and made both free throws as New York beat the Chicago Sky 101-99 for the Liberty's second win of the season.

New York (2-12) had lost seven straight games, their last victory coming on August 7 against defending champions the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty have been without No 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu, who New York announced would not require surgery on her sprained ankle.

Amanda Zahui B led New York with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Clarendon finished with 17 points and five assists, and Kiah Stokes and Jocelyn Willoughby eachscored 14 points for the Liberty, who hit 14-of-30 three-pointers.

Allie Quigley scored 29 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Chicago (10-5), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 15 points, and Vandersloot had nine assists.

Quigley tied her career-high in points with a three-pointer to pull Chicago within 97-94 with 1:36 remaining. Stefanie Dolson tied it at 99 with 20 seconds left on another three-pointer. But Clarendon had the final say from the free throw line.

