Marcus Morris, Luka Doncic fined by NBA for Game 6 incidents

The NBA on Wednesday fined LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris $35,000 for "recklessly striking" Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic above the shoulders.

The league also fined Doncic $15,000 for throwing the basketball off the legs of an official during the same game on Sunday.

0:27 Marcus Morris Sr was ejected after a flagrant foul on Luka Doncic during Clippers' Game 6 win over the Mavericks

Morris was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected for his incident, which occurred with 1:07 left in the first quarter of the Clippers' series-clinching 111-97 win in Game 6.

The amount of the fine was based on several prior disciplinary measures against Morris, according to a statement released by NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Doncic was whistled for a technical foul after throwing the ball, which happened with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.

The Clippers advanced to the Western Conference semi-finals and will face the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 is live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (2am)

Celtics' Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop

Image: Marcus Smart in action for the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $5,000 for flopping in Game 2, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics' 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando.

Smart at first was able to draw an offensive foul on Toronto's Pascal Siakam by pushing Siakam and falling down during a Raptors fast break.

Toronto challenged the call and it was reversed and changed to a loose ball foul on Smart.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-finals series 2-0.

