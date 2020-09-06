Milwaukee Bucks must change game-plan to stay alive against Miami Heat, says Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith believes the Milwaukee Bucks can draw on their regular season dominance for inspiration as they look to produce an unprecedented comeback in their semi-final series against the Miami Heat.

The top-seeded Bucks must overturn a 3-0 deficit if they are to progress to the Eastern Conference finals - something no team has ever managed in NBA playoff history.

Milwaukee looked in good shape to claw their way back into the series when they led 99-98 with 4:41 to play in Friday's Game 3, only for Miami to outscore them 17-1 down the stretch and 40-13 over the entire fourth quarter to seal a 115-100 win.

"The game plan that Miami had was gonna make them lose," said former two-time champion Smith on Inside the NBA.

"They're going to have to change their game plan if they want to succeed. The first thing you walk in the locker room and say is 'well the Portland Trail Blazers did this', they were faced with elimination over the last five or so games in the bubble and won every game they had to win.

"You could win here. There's no hostile environment. 'We have four-games left to play. Have we been on a four-game win streak this year? Yes we have.'"

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks had built a 53-12 record by the time the NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus. That included a season-best win streak of 18, as well as nine, six, and five-game unbeaten runs.

"You think totality, if you think singular then you're going to be in that one moment," added Smith. "You know that there's going to be a Game 7, you can't think there's going to be a Game 7."

Antetokounmpo has so far been outperformed by the Heat's Jimmy Butler, who top-scored in Game 3 with 30 points having also led the way in Game 1 with 40 points.

The former was limited to 21 points on Friday after shooting just seven of 21 from the field and zero of seven from three-point range.

From one MVP about another, former 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley insisted Antetokounmpo must continue to expand his game.

"After this series, Giannis is going to have to sit down and the people around him are going to have to tell him 'this is what's happening in your game for a second year in a row, you've got to get better at posting up, better at shooting free throws and you've got to get a better mid-range jumper'," said Barkley.

"When you watch him play he'll shoot a standing three and they're like 'shoot those all you want'. He is a great kid and a great player but he's going to have to improve his game."

It remains to be seen what kind of condition Antetokounmpo will be in after he was listed as questionable for Game 4 due to a sprained ankle.

Needless to say the Bucks will be reliant on their talisman should they wish to turn things around.

"It's not all about improving his game," added Smith. "It's about changing some of the things that you do with him.

"He's MVP for a reason. His numbers are still pretty high in the stat column, but we're talking about production in key moments and the production in key moments is where they have to change certain things."

Miami have been well worth their three-game cushion, with Butler by no means alone in dismantling the Bucks.

Bam Adebayo has continued his growth as one of the Heat's most influential players, while Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder have both chipped in with valuable points.

"Jimmy Butler has been amazing," said Barkley."People ask me all the time about (head coach) Erik Spoelstra, like 'hey he was great when Dwayne (Wade), LeBron (James) and Chris (Bosh) were there', I said they're one of the best coached teams in the NBA.

"They remind me of the Spurs, they get guys off the scrap heap, guys that are undrafted and they make them good players, that is just the way the organisation works.

"They have a great game plan against Giannis, the Bucks have not played well and they're probably going to get swept. This is all about the Miami Heat, the whole organisation."

