WATCH WNBA: Dallas Wings @ New York Liberty FREE LIVE!

The race for the final place in the WNBA playoffs is going down to the wire and the Dallas Wings face the New York Liberty knowing they must win to have any chance of claiming their place - watch live for free on Sky Sports' website, app and YouTube.

Dallas (7-14) are battling defending WNBA champions the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot. The Mystics (8-13) took possession of eighth place with a victory the Liberty on Saturday.

Dallas own the tie-breaker with Washington meaning if the teams finish with an identical regular-season record, it will be the Wings who advance to the postseason.

The magic combination for the Wings? They must beat the Liberty ini Sunday's opening game then hope the Mystics fail to defeat the already-eliminated Atlanta Dream later in the evening.

1:52 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics

Much will depend on the play of Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale, who leads the WNBA in scoring with 22.6 points per game. Ogunbowale was in superb form as the Wings recorded a crucial win over the Mystics last Sunday, pouring in 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting.

She has been well supported by rookie forward Satou Sabally who, after being selected second overall in the 2020 Draft, has emerged as the Wings' second leading scorer contributing 13.9 points per game.

The Liberty have struggled throughout the season following the loss of their No 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, who sprained her ankle in the Liberty's game against the Atlanta Dream on July 31. She has not played since and left he bubble to rehibilitate.

Watch the Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty on Sunday at 5pm via a free live stream on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

Want to watch even more of the WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.