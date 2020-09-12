Los Angeles Lakers must brace themselves for 'uncomfortable' Houston Rockets as they look to clinch series

The Los Angeles Lakers head into Game 5 of their semi-final series against the Houston Rockets looking to sealing their place in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

With a 3-1 lead, Frank Vogel's outfit will be met by a Rockets team riding a do or die mentality built on the knowledge that they offered far from their best on Thursday.

"The conversation is, number one, take care of the play in front of you," said Russell Westbrook. "It's obviously win or go home, so you have to be able to make sure you come out and have that mindset. And it's one game at a time, especially here down in the bubble.

"It's a different scenario than any other playoffs, so to be able to take our time and make sure we take advantage of our size and our speed. We have to do it if we want to win.

"We just have to come back to what gives us the best chance of winning. And that conversation starts tonight and tomorrow and hopefully, we can take care of business the next game."

The Lakers claimed Game 4 with a 110-100 victory having almost squandered a 23-point lead when Houston moved to within five points with a minute to go.

Los Angeles outscored the Rockets 62-24 in the pain and dominated on rebounds 52-26, including 12-1 on offensive boards. They also held a 19-2 advantage in fast-break points.

"Overall, it's a heck of a win for our group," Lakers coach Vogel said.

"Again, we're not going to be comfortable playing against this team with the firepower that they have. We're up 3-1 but we're going to stay the course and stay the more desperate team."

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while James finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Alex Caruso chipped in with 16 points and Rajon Rondo impressed off the bench with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers were dominant over the opening three quarters, thwarting the Rockets offense and finding themselves up 101-78 with 7:21 to play in the fourth before allowing Houston to claw their way back into the game with turnovers on four straight possessions.

It prompted James to call on his team to finish off games better, while the Rockets' Westbrook underlined the importance of a quicker start.

"I don't have an explanation for you," said Westbrook when asked for the reason behind Houston's slow opening.

"But there should have been a sense of urgency on everybody's part. But we fought, which was good. And we know what we have to do.

"It's going to take a lot of effort, it's going to take everyone being uncomfortable in their role and making sure we understand we all have to sacrifice, you know, some of the things we may love to do. But we've got to scramble, that gives us the best chance to win games."

Westbrook produced 25 points last time out, followed by James Harden's 21 as he went just two of 11 from the field and one of six from behind the arc. Eric Gordon contributed 19 points and Austin Rivers 14.

"I mean there's nothing we can do about it now," Harden said of the Rockets' disappointing start. "We just got to get ready for Game 5 and bring that same energy and have that carry over into Game 5."

It was confirmed on Friday night that Rockets guard Danuel House Jr. had been removed from the bubble after violating the campus health and safety protocols by having a guest in his hotel room.

He had missed Games 3 and 4 amid the investigation having averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in the playoffs.

