LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

With the NBA world in shock following the Game 7 eliminiation of the LA Clippers at the hands of the never-say-die Denver Nuggets, the race for the NBA title has come down to four teams: the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in the East with the Nuggets preparing to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

The Heatcheck crew offer their thoughts on the opening exchanges from the Eastern Conference Finals - including Bam Adebayo's spectacular block of Jayson Tatum's dunk that sealed Miami's Game 1 overtime win - and consider what adjustments the teams will make heading into Game 2 on Thursday night.

2:42 BJ Armstrong says Miami have targeted Jimmy Butler's strengths and weaknesses and built a team that completely compliments him

Then, with the Nuggets-Lakers showdown set to get underway live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning, the guys assess if Denver can pull off another shock against LeBron James' squad. What impact will Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have against a bigger, strong LA frontcourt? Who will the Lakers deploy against red-hot Denver guard Jamal Murray? And on the other side of the ball, how will the Nuggets cope against the Lakers' superstar duo, James and Anthony Davis.

Following their collapse after leading 3-1 against the Nuggets, the LA Clippers' performance will also come under the Heatcheck microscope. Was Clippers coach Doc Rivers found wanting in Game 7? Why did superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George struggle with the season on the line? And what happens next for a team who promised so much but failed to back their talk on the court?

The Milwaukee Bucks also suffered an early playoff exit and the future of their star player, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, is examined again in this week's Heatcheck after the 'Greek Freak' held talks with Bucks ownership over the way forward for the team. Is Giannis committed to a long-term future in Milwaukee or are his championship dreams only achievable elsewhere? If he stays, what must the Bucks do to match the committment of their franchise player?

