WATCH WNBA: Connecticut Sun @ Las Vegas Aces Game 1 FREE LIVE!

Watch the Connecticut Sun take on the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff semi-final series on Sunday at 6pm via a free live stream on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

The seventh-seeded Sun have come through two single-elimination games to reach the WNBA's final four, beating the Chicago Sky 94-81 on Tuesday before eliminating third seeds the Los Angeles Sparks 73-59 two nights later.

Alyssa Thomas was crucial in both victories, recording 26 points and 13 rebounds against the Sky and scoring 19 - one of five Sun players in double figures - in Thursday's night's triumph over the Sparks.

Now comes a best-of-five series against the Aces, who claimed the No 1 playoff seeding thanks to their 18-4 regular season record in the Bradenton bubble.

Highlights of the WNBA playoff second-round elimination game between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas are led by A'ja Wilson, who was named 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player on Thursday night.

In her third WNBA season, Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.23 steals in 31.7 minutes per game over the 22-game season. The 6ft 4in forward led the WNBA in blocks, ranked second in scoring and finished sixth in rebounding.

Despite missing several key players who opted out of playing in the 'Wubble', the Aces ended the regular season as the WNBA's top scoring team.

