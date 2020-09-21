Did Denver Nuggets botch best chance against the Los Angeles Lakers?

A botched defensive assignment short-circuited the Denver Nuggets' furious comeback in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Did that mistake cost them their best chance against the Lakers?

In the words of Nikola Jokic, it was "a little" miscommunication, which is sort of like surveying the Pacific Ocean and comparing it to a hot tub.

With all due respect to Jokic, who was merely being kind to the guilty party on Sunday night - team-mates must always be supportive of each other - the mistake made by Mason Plumlee was actually massive.

And now, in due time, the extent of the damage will determine how much longer the Nuggets remain in the Western Conference Finals. Because right now, no thanks to a poor decision by Plumlee in Game 2's moment of truth, they are down 2-0 to the Lakers. That's pushing the envelope, even in terms of their much-applauded comeback-ability.

Image: Mason Plumlee is guarded by Markieff Morris during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

Plumlee is the raw and limited back-up center who normally wouldn't even be on the floor for Denver in the final seconds of a tight game. Yet the Lakers bring size, and so Plumlee was inserted for the final possession. The Nuggets were up a point, the Lakers had the ball, there were 2.1 seconds on the clock.

By now, hours after the fact, you either screamed this at your TV or the replay or both: "What is Plumlee doing?"

And you wouldn't be alone. Anybody who ever played the game, and those who haven't, know you do not, under any circumstances, allow yourself to be stopped by a phantom screen.

It's rather surprising, because Plumlee is a veteran player and he went to Duke.

4:50 Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal break down Anthony Davis' game-winning three-pointer which put the Lakers 2-0 up over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals

But Anthony Davis was free to catch the inbounds pass from Rajon Rondo, square up and release the game-winning three-pointer. It swished at the buzzer, because Plumlee gave up the chase.

Before the inbounds pass, Plumlee was assigned to Davis. He and Jerami Grant, who was guarding LeBron James, had a brief conversation about switching if LeBron picked Plumlee.

Image: Jokic, PJ Dozier and Paul Millsap show their concern during the Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Lakers

LeBron never moved. There was no screen.

And when Davis sprinted away from Plumlee, the trailing Nuggets' center pursued him for about a step, then stopped and pointed at Davis, as though Grant should suddenly leave LeBron. Remember, there were only two seconds left. Grant was locked on LeBron, and he'd have to go around LeBron to pick up Davis. So Grant correctly stayed with his man, who would have had a clear path for a dunk had Grant switched off.

Meanwhile, Plumlee released a guy who was the Lakers' leading scorer in the second half and finished with 31 points, and two days earlier dropped 37 on Denver. Just a reminder: Plumlee wasn't even screened. He just surrendered and pointed.

You can watch and re-watch this play a million times and still come away with the same head-scratching reaction.

0:43 Anthony Davis' three-pointer at the buzzer saw the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

Making matters more depressing for Denver, it was the lone second-half lapse by a Nuggets' team that was far better prepared defensively than in the previous six quarters (including the four in Game 1).

Denver gave up just 22 points in the third and 23 in the fourth and that allowed the Nuggets to rally hard and assume the lead on a tip-in followed by a three-pointer from Jokic (he and Davis combined to score the last 22 points in the game). They had unsolved the Lakers' riddle.

Image: Jokic appeals to the officials during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

"It's not easy to figure them out," Jokic said. "We can just make them uncomfortable. They are really talented, they are going to find solutions. They have two really good, really good, really good players. We just need to stay on top and just make it uncomfortable."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone also reached deep down his bench and inserted PJ Dozier, a second-year sub who hadn't played many meaningful minutes in the playoffs, for the second half. Dozier did miss four free throws in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, but he had energy and wasn't afraid of the moment, to the point where he became a problem for the Lakers. As a vote of confidence from the coach, Dozier was on the floor instead of Michael Porter Jr for the final play and slammed the ball in frustration after Davis' shot fell through.

The inspiring lift from Dozier, the late take-charge by Jokic, the comeback - once again - by the Nuggets in these playoffs, all of that for nought because of how they finished up Game 2.

"We had it and kind of lost it in the end," Jokic said. "We put effort in it, put fight in it. We played well most of the game. We are going to keep our heads up and on to the next one."

Image: Jamal Murray questions a call during the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals

That remains to be seen. For sure, the Nuggets are not your head-hanging team. They refused to give up against Utah or the Clippers. They were flicked aside rather easily by the Lakers in this series opener and now they must elevate themselves out of another hole. They will hear how you cannot keep falling behind and fighting back. They'll also learn that LeBron is 22-0 lifetime whenever his team has a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series.

They'll keep chanting the encouraging words of Malone, who stayed with the glass-half-full approach and said: "We were in the game and they had to rely on a great play by a great player to beat us."

4:42 Highlights of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers

Well, sure, that is correct.

But that great player was able to catch a pass, aim and shoot because Plumlee suffered from brain lock. Maybe Davis makes that shot anyway. But in a best-case scenario for Denver, he doesn't, and this series is tied.

"It happened, you know," said Jokic. "It happened."

