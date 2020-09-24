WNBA playoffs: Minnesota Lynx in must-win territory as they face Seattle Storm in Game 2 of semi-final series

The Minnesota Lynx know they are in must-win territory as they prepare to face the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of their WNBA playoff semi-final series.

Just one game into their WNBA playoff semi-final series with the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx find themselves in a must-win scenario.

That's because, after suffering a last-second 88-86 loss to the Storm in Game 1, courtesy of Alysha Clark's buzzer-beating put-back, history says they cannot afford to fall to 2-0 behind against No 2 seeds Seattle.

No WNBA team has ever rallied from an 0-2 hole to win a best-of-five playoff series.

But coach Cheryl Reeve's Minnesota team have plenty of positives to take from Game 1. They erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, committed just nine turnovers, matched Seattle's three-point shooting and overcame the absence of Sylvia Fowles (calf injury) thanks to Napheesa Collier and Damaris Dantas combining for 36 points and 17 rebounds.

One area of concern for Minnesota was the performance of Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield, who was held to four points and 2-of-8 shooting in 25 minutes of play, well short of the 16.2 points she has averaged over the course of the season.

Each member of Seattle's starting five scored in double figures in Game 1. Jewell Loyd led the way with 25 points, and made eight of her nine field goal attempts, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Loyd was backed up by Breanna Stewart's 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, along with 11 from veteran guard Sue Bird.

The Storm will hope to replicate the team efficiency they showed in Game 1. They tied their franchise record for three-pointers made (13) while shooting 50 per cent from behind the arc. They also had assists on 24 of their 31 made baskets.

