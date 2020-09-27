Klay Thompson practises with Golden State Warriors team-mates for first time in 15 months

Klay Thompson trained with his Golden State Warriors team-mates for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The team returned to Chase Center on Wednesday but Thompson had to wait until Friday, when he cleared quarantine protocol, to finally rejoin his team-mates on the practice floor 470 days since he suffered an ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals.

Head coach Steve Kerr said: "It's great to see him, a sight for sore eyes.

Image: Klay Thompson clutches his knee after being fouled attempting a dunk in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

"It's great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room. Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement. He plays hard, and I think that makes everyone else want to play hard and get up to that level. Being able to be on the court with him, pass to him and set things up with him is just going to be good for everyone."

Warriors back-up big man Marquese Chriss agreed with Kerr, saying: "It has been pretty fun just being able to have everyone back here... a lot of the young guys have been here together, but having our 'vets' come back in and get this work in has been pretty good for us. Being able to build some chemistry and get some more fluidity going has been good."

3:26 Skills coach Gary Maitland explains how Klay Thompson has managed to become one of the greatest shooters of our time.

Thompson wasn't the only familiar face participating in camp for the first time on Friday, with Eric Paschall also joining the team in the Warriors' 'Dubble'.

Kerr has established that this minicamp will be different than previous training camps in terms of practice schedules, workouts and connecting as a unit on and off the court. "Everything is just day-to-day," he said.

This also includes monitoring player conditioning through sports performance analytics.

"The guys are wearing the Catapult system under their jerseys so that we can track their conditioning, their heart rates…We have had it for a long time, we haven't always used it where we've been in the season."

When the Dubs aren't on the court, the players are still spending their time at Chase Center, with the 23-year-old Chriss sharing a number of entertainment amenities the players have access to including a golf simulator, pool table, ping pong and corn hole.

