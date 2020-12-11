Kyrie Irving: Guard and Brooklyn Nets fined $25,000 each for breaking NBA media rules

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for skipping media availability so far this preseason.

In accordance with league rules, teams must make healthy players available to reporters before or after games and practices.

Teams must also designate a day at the start of training camp for every player to speak to the media. This also applies to a team's general manager and coach.

Irving, the Nets' star guard, has failed to respond to media requests for interviews since training camp commenced on December 1.

In response, Irving said: "Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed.

"I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organisation."

Image: Irving joined the Nets in 2019 on a four-year, $141m deal

Irving joined Brooklyn last year when he signed a four-year, $141m deal following previous spells with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

But according to ESPN, he will be unable to file a grievance as the fine is not more than $50,000.

The Nets begin their preseason campaign on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

The 2020-21 NBA season is then scheduled to get underway on December 22, with Brooklyn facing the Golden State Warriors on opening night.