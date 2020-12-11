LeBron James: NBA MVP named Time Magazine Athlete of the Year

LeBron James has added another accomplishment to his collection after the Los Angeles Lakers forward was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

It continues a remarkable couple of months for the 35-year-old who won his fourth NBA title after helping the Lakers defeat the Miami Heat in a six-game series back in October.

James was named the Most Valuable Player in the series, his fourth career Finals MVP, and also became the first player in NBA history to win a title with three different teams (Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers).

He averaged 25.3 points, a league-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the regular season and was tied-second for triple-doubles with 13 as he averaged a career-low 34.6 minutes across his 67 outings.

He later averaged 27.6 points, 8.8 assists and 10.8 rebounds while playing an instrumental role alongside Anthony Davis in the playoffs.

While James' on-court accomplishments continue to rack up, he has also become one of the most powerful voices in sports regarding the racial and social justice movements.

He recently helped set up the organisation "More Than a Vote" to help combat voter suppression during the 2020 presidential election.

James will remain with the Lakers for at least the next two seasons after signing a two-year, $85 contract extension earlier this month.

Image: James is pictured with Anthony Davis who also signed a contract extension with the Lakers

Speaking on the 'Road Trippin' podcast, LeBron James outlined his belief the Lakers could repeat their championship success in the upcoming season.

"We can. I mean, it's that simple," he said. "We absolutely can. First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy."

The Lakers strengthened around James this offseason as they acquired Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell from rivals the Los Angeles Clippers, veteran Wesley Matthews from the Milwaukee Bucks and Marc Gasol from the Toronto Raptors.

His extension is set to run through to James' 38th birthday in 2023.

The 2020-21 NBA season is due to get underway on December 22 in an abridged 72-game season. James and the Lakers will face cross-city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers on opening night.