James Harden set to play for Houston Rockets on Tuesday amid trade rumours, says coach Stephen Silas

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says he had a 'good conversation' with James Harden on Monday amid speculation linking him to a trade.

But while the discussion was spirited, there was no talk of the rumours indicating that Harden wants out of Houston ahead of the new campaign.

Silas confirmed that the eight-time All-Star took part in his first practice of the season on Monday and is set to feature in Tuesday's preseason clash against the San Antonio Spurs.

"We had a good conversation, and I'm just going to leave it at that and you can ask him about his commitment and all that sort of thing," said Silas. "But we had a good conversation. He was locked in. He was asking good questions. He's bringing up good points. We had a good discussion. So that's it.

"He'll play tomorrow and and we'll figure out the minutes tomorrow."

1:46 Highlights of the preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets

According to reports, Harden's list of preferred trade destinations includes the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and, more recently, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

He is also believed to still be keen on moving on despite the arrival of John Wall via a trade that saw Russell Westbrook head to the Washington Wizards.

Wall recently made his debut for the team across a two-game preseason series against the Chicago Bulls, posting a combined 34 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists as Houston won the first meeting 125-104 before falling to a 104-91 loss.

Silas admits they spoke about nothing more than basketball in their recent conversation and has no concerns over his star player's state of mind amid his own preparations for his first year as Rockets head coach.

0:30 The new NBA season begins on December 22 and you can watch all the action unfold, live on Sky Sports

"Well, we talked basketball," he continued. "You know, I'm a basketball coach and he's a basketball player and we talked hoop today. So as far as his commitment to what we're doing basketball-wise, he was right there.

"As far as the rumours and all the other stuff I can't speak to again, that's another question that we'll have to have for him. As far as that as a distraction, it really hasn't been that much of a distraction.

"I mean, it's been something that the media has been talking about quite a bit. And I've had to answer a lot of questions about. But as far as our growth and our kind of pushing forward this season, we've kind of been right on pace and now adding him and P.J. (Tucker) to the mix just makes it better. So I see it as a positive."

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.