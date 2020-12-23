Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Minnesota Timberwolves open their 2020-21 season with a 111-101 win over the Detroit Pistons, but there was more than basketball on his mind as he walked off the court on Wednesday.

Towns finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in what marked his first official game since losing his mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns to complications from Covid-19 on April 13 earlier this year.

"Selfishly, it meant a lot," he said after the game. "I'm just happy I got this for her. I told her I wanted to get her this win and get her this ball, so I'm just happy to be able to get it done."

Asked how he has been impacted mentally over the past year, an emotional Towns went on to describe how he feels like a completely different person.

"I don't even recognise most of my other games and years I've played and how I felt those days," he continued. "If I can be honest with y'all for a second, I mean, I don't really recall or really care.

"I only know what happened from April 13 on. Because you may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13. He is never coming back. I don't remember that man. I don't know that man. You're talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago."

Towns recently revealed that he has also lost six other family members to Covid complications, including his uncle, while his father has recovered since contracting the virus earlier this year.

Prior to the loss of his mother Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to assist with testing patients for the virus.

"I want to answer your question. But that man you're talking about from April 13 or before, I don't know him. I don't recall any parts of him."

