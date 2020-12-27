Please select your default edition
Houston Rockets 126-128 Portland Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum's 44 points leads Blazers to overtime win

CJ McCollum beat the buzzer before time expired to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an overtime victory against Houston Rockets; the Rockets were short-benched due to a number of players being forced to quarantine in line with COVID-19 protocols

By Field Level Media

Sunday 27 December 2020 09:45, UK

preview image 1:52
Highlights of the week one NBA clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets

CJ McCollum drilled a three-pointer with 6.9 seconds left before the hosts Portland Trail Blazers turned a late defensive stop into a 128-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Saturday.

McCollum hit nine of 16 three-pointers and added eight assists, teaming with Damian Lillard (32 points, nine assists) to offset the clutch shooting of Rockets guard James Harden, who drilled two three-pointers in the waning moments, the second of which gave Houston a 126-125 lead with 15.3 seconds left.

Harden (44 points plus a career-high-tying 17 assists), however, had his pass with 1.3 seconds remaining picked off by Robert Covington, and the Trail Blazers sealed the victory.

Christian Wood paired 31 points with 13 rebounds in his Rockets debut, while rookie Jae'Sean Tate added 13 points for Houston, who were without six players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday night's NBA results

Atlanta Hawks 122-112 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 109-107 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 128-119 Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic 130-120 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 109-89 New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers 125-106 Chicago Bulls
Toronto Raptors 114-119 San Antonio Spurs
Minnesota Timberwolves 116-111 Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets 126-128 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 103-106 Sacramento Kings
Portland turned a 17-2 run early in the third quarter into their first lead since the first quarter, a rally that included a Covington three-pointer and two free throws, a steal and transition dunk from Derrick Jones Jr. and three McCollum 3s.

The Rockets managed to reclaim an 85-84 lead entering the final period despite missing all nine of their three-point attempts in the third quarter.

NBA: Trail Blazers 128-126 Rockets 0:23
CJ McCollum capped his 44-point performance with this game-winning three-pointer as the Blazers beat the Rockets in overtime

McCollum and Lillard kept pushing until Harden pulled the Rockets even at 113-113 on a layup with 38.9 seconds left.

Jusuf Nurkic missed two free throws with 32 seconds left, setting the stage for Lillard to win it at the buzzer, but his shot was errant and the teams went to overtime.

NBA: Derrick Jones Jr 0:18
Portland's Derrick Jones Jr. puts in the dunk of the night against the Rockets with this reverse slam dunk

With several key rotation players unavailable, the Rockets needed production from unexpected contributors.

Sterling Brown was first to provide a spark, scoring eight first-quarter points on three-for-three shooting that included a pair of three-pointers.

Brown helped Houston erase an early six-point deficit, and the Rockets carried a 31-27 lead into the second as Harden played all 12 minutes in the opening quarter while recording six points and eight assists.

preview image 2:19
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum picked up 44 points and the match-winning three in an overtime win against the Rockets.

By the midpoint of the second quarter, all nine available Rockets had played, and Houston surged to a 55-39 lead by sharing the load offensively.

The Trail Blazers fashioned a 12-4 run that cut the deficit to eight points before Houston closed the half with a flourish.

While Lillard and McCollum combined for 34 points in the first half, the Rockets got 15 points from Wood, 11 from Tate and a double-double from Harden (17 points, 10 assists) en route to a 68-58 halftime lead.

