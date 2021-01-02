Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers edge out San Antonio Spurs; Luka Doncic helps Dallas Mavericks past Miami Heat

LeBron James had a triple-double and Anthony Davis led the game in points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, while a Luka Doncic double-double led the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Mike Conley starred in the Utah Jazz's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Charlotte Hornets, and Kevin Durant's game-high 28 points weren't enough for the Brooklyn Nets in their loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Friday night's NBA results Los Angeles Lakers 109-103 San Antonio Spurs Miami Heat 83-93 Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics 93-96 Detroit Pistons Chicago Bulls 96-126 Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns 106-103 Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers 100-106 Utah Jazz Portland Trail Blazers 123-98 Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards 130-109 Minnesota Timberwolves Atlanta Hawks 114-96 Brooklyn Nets Memphis Grizzlies 108-93 Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers 109-103 San Antonio Spurs

2:06 Highlights of the LA Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs in Week 2 of the NBA

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds alongside LeBron James' 26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals as the Lakers defeated the Spurs 109-103 for their second victory in the matchup in three days following Wednesday's 121-107 win.

Dennis Schroder added 15 points and Kyle Kuzma contributed 11 for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell grabbed 11 boards for Los Angeles.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan collected 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points, Dejounte Murray scored 12 and Patty Mills scored 10.

A tip-in by Kuzma and a bucket inside by James put the Lakers up 107-103 with 28.6 seconds remaining. After Derrick White misfired on a jumper, Davis sealed the win with a pair of free throws. Neither team led by more than seven points.

The Lakers had held a 58-57 lead at the break before a 16-6 surge early in the third quarter boosted the Spurs to a 73-70 advantage after a three-pointer by Johnson with 6:47 remaining. The teams exchanged leads until a three-pointer by Gay and a jumper by DeRozan lifted the Spurs to an 85-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) missed his second consecutive contest. The Lakers lost guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter with an ankle sprain. Caldwell-Pope finished with 11 points in 17 minutes.

Miami Heat 83-93 Dallas Mavericks

1:46 Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic collected 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Mavericks earned a 93-83 win over the Heat, beating fellow Slovenia native Goran Dragic (10 points, seven assists) for the first time in three NBA meetings.

In addition, Dallas snapped their six-game losing streak to Miami in a rivalry that has seen the teams split matchups in a pair of NBA Finals.

Miami's biggest issue on Friday was its shooting. The Heat missed their first 14 three-point attempts, finally sinking a long-range shot when Duncan Robinson converted with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

In the end, Miami shot seven-for-33 (21.2 percent) from beyond the arc, with Dallas finishing 12 of 37 (32.4 percent) on three-point attempts.

Heat star Jimmy Butler returned after missing two games due to a sprained right ankle, but he was held to two points, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. Miami's Bam Adebayo produced his second straight double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a game-high four steals.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who played high school ball in Miami and is the son of a former Heat star, scored 18 points, while former Heat players Josh Richardson (11 points) and James Johnson (eight points, all in the second quarter) also contributed.

Los Angeles Clippers 100-106 Utah Jazz

1:30 Highlights of the LA Clippers against Utah Jazz

Mike Conley scored 33 points and hit a career-high-tying seven three-pointers to lift the Jazz to a 106-100 victory over the Clippers.

On a night when Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had a quiet outing with just 15 points, Conley picked up the slack for Utah with his first 30-point game since March 2019. Conley scored seven of the Jazz's last nine points, hitting a shot-clock-beating three-pointer and sinking four free throws in the final 1:48.

Paul George scored 25 points to lead the Clippers, who had won four of their previous five games. Kawhi Leonard, sporting a mask for his injured mouth, contributed 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

George refused to let the Jazz cruise to a win down the stretch, draining three three-pointers in the final three-and-a-half minutes to keep Los Angeles within striking distance.

The Jazz led by as many as 20 points, but the back-and-forth game got exciting after the Clippers' Nicolas Batum sank three consecutive free throws and George hit a three-pointer to cut Utah's lead to 95-94 with 3:15 to play.

Rudy Gobert, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, put Utah up 102-94 with an inside hoop, giving the Jazz enough cushion to hand the Clippers their sixth straight loss in Salt Lake City.

Memphis Grizzlies 108-93 Charlotte Hornets

1:16 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Charlotte Hornets

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points as the short-handed Grizzlies didn't seem fazed without one of the NBA's top players, trouncing the Hornets 108-93.

The Grizzlies won for the first time without Ja Morant, who will be out for at least about a month after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Kyle Anderson notched 18 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Clarke added 15 points and Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng each had 14 points for Memphis. Desmond Bane chipped in with 10 points and Tyus Jones contributed 12 assists with just one turnover.

Bismack Biyombo had 16 points and 12 rebounds and LaMelo Ball provided 15 points, while Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin both posted 14 points for the Hornets, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Memphis shot 14-for-39 on three-point attempts and won despite going to the free-throw line for only 10 attempts (making eight).

The Hornets, who led the NBA in fast-break scoring, were without a fast-break point until the third quarter. They finished with 18 turnovers and a 41 percent shooting rate from the field.

Atlanta Hawks 114-96 Brooklyn Nets

1:42 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks against the Brooklyn Nets

De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points, Trae Young added 21 points and the Hawks never trailed in continuing their quick start with a 114-96 victory over the Nets.

The Hawks ended a six-game losing streak in Brooklyn and rebounded nicely from allowing 145 points in Wednesday's four-point loss to the Nets.

Hunter made his first five shots and made nine of 10 overall, while Young made seven of 21 shots and only got to the free throw line four times. He added seven assists.

John Collins added 20 points and eight rebounds, highlighting his big night with two emphatic dunks in the fourth quarter. Clint Capela and Cam Reddish contributed 12 points apiece as Atlanta shot 46.2 percent from the field and hit 16 of 39 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 28 points on 10 of 21 shooting alongside Kyrie Irving's 18 points and 11 rebounds from six of 21 from the field accounted for two of 11 out of the team's 30 of 37 from deep as the Nets lost for the third time in four games.

Atlanta finished off the win early in the fourth quarter when Reddish's three-pointer made it 100-80 with 7:56 to play, Nets coach Steve Nash pulling Durant and Irving shortly after Hunter's three-pointer made it 107-91 with 3:19 remaining.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here