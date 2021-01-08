Brooklyn Nets rally past Philadelphia 76ers in absence of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant; Dallas Mavericks win overtime thriller

The Joe Harris-led Brooklyn Nets overcame the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to end the Philadelphia 76ers' win streak, while Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks to a thrilling overtime win against the Denver Nuggets.

LaMarcus Aldridge helped the San Antonio Spurs overcome the Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard starred as the Portland Trail Blazers produced an incredible second-quarter effort in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup of two injury-stricken sides.

Thursday night's NBA results Philadelphia 76ers 109-122 Brooklyn Nets San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Los Angeles Lakers Dallas Mavericks 124-117 Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 117-135 Portland Trail Blazers Cleveland Cavaliers 94-90 Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers 109-122 Brooklyn Nets

1:43 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Brooklyn Nets in Week 3 of the NBA

Reserve Harris scored a season-high 28 points and Caris LeVert added 22 as the short-handed Nets led most of the way to record a 122-109 victory over the visiting 76ers, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Nets were without Durant due to COVID-19 safety protocols, though coach Steve Nash said he could return for Sunday's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while also missing Irving, who sat out due to unspecified personal reasons.

Harris finished two points shy of his career-high as the Nets posted their second straight double-digit win after dropping four of five. He shot 11 of 19 and tied a season-high with six three-pointers. LeVert scored 18 of his 22 points by halftime and handed out 10 assists, while Jarrett Allen produced a third straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, the Nets scoring 35 points off 20 Philadelphia turnovers.

Shake Milton led the Sixers with 24 points and seven assists in place of Seth Curry, Joel Embiid had 20 points on seven of 14 shooting, Tobias Harris added 17 points, rookie Tyrese Maxey a season-best 16 and Ben Simmons 11.

After allowing the Sixers to get within 104-93 on a three-pointer by Embiid with 7:54 remaining, the Nets sealed it on a layup by Allen off a no-look pass from LeVert that pushed the lead to 114-100 with 4:05 to play.

San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Los Angeles Lakers

2:20 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 3 of the NBA

Aldridge posted 28 points to lead the Spurs past the host Lakers 118-109.

DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

LeBron James had 27 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis collected 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13 points and 10 boards and Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker each scored 10.

0:35 NBA players kneeled in protest after the storming of the US Capitol building by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump

It was the third meeting in the past nine days and the final one of the season between the two clubs, the Lakers capturing two of three.

San Antonio held a 91-89 edge after three quarters before seizing control in the fourth. A bucket inside by Gay and a layup by Murray put the Spurs up 114-100 with 3:38 left. Los Angeles got no closer than 10.

The Spurs led by as many as 15 in the first quarter before taking a 65-56 advantage into the break. San Antonio converted 11 of 16 attempts from deep in the first half (61.1 per cent) to six of 15 (42.9 per cent) for the Lakers, making 16 of 35 three-pointers (45.7 per cent) overall compared to their opponents' 10 of 30 (30 per cent).

Dallas Mavericks 124-117 Denver Nuggets

3:32 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the Denver Nuggets in Week 3 of the NBA

Doncic had 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds while Josh Richardson scored five of his 14 points in overtime as the Mavericks defeated the Nuggets 124-117.

Dorian Finney-Smith also had 14 points for Dallas, Boban Marjanovic added 12 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 points. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Jamal Murray with 21 points and nine assists, Gary Harris 15 points, Monte Morris 11 and JaMychal Green 10.

Will Barton gave the Nuggets a 112-109 lead 15 seconds into overtime with a three-pointer, but the Mavericks took over from there.

The game was tied 114-all when Richardson hit a short jumper in the lane and then drained a three-pointer with 1:25 remaining. Denver missed on the other end, Willy Cauley-Stein split a pair of free throws with a minute to play and Jokic hit a three-pointer as Dallas led 120-117 with 52.2 seconds to play.

Doncic closed it out with four straight points to give Dallas their second straight victory.

The Mavericks scored seven straight points, the last three on a long jumper from Maxi Kleber, to take a 101-97 lead with 3:55 remaining in the fourth. After a timeout, Jokic hit a foul-line jumper and a long three-pointer to give the Nuggets the lead again at 102-101 with just over three minutes remaining.

At 106-all, the teams traded misses until Jokic split a pair of free throws to make it 107-106. Kleber's third three-pointer of the fourth quarter put Dallas up two with 2.4 seconds left before Jokic answered at the horn to send it to overtime.

Minnesota Timberwolves 117-135 Portland Trail Blazers

1:32 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 3 of the NBA

Lillard scored 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists as the Blazers cruised to a 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.

C.J. McCollum added 20 points for the Trail Blazers, and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds, with Portland (4-4) snapping a two-game skid and posting their highest-scoring effort of the season.

D'Angelo Russell and rookie Anthony Edwards scored 26 points apiece for the Timberwolves, while Naz Reid chipped in 13 points in 16 minutes as Minnesota (2-6) dropped their sixth straight game.

The Trail Blazers scored 47 points in the second quarter, 26 of which came from Lillard on nine of 14 shooting, helping them jump to a 75-56 lead at the half.

After trailing 29-28 in the first, Portland scored the first eight points of the second quarter and never looked back. Rodney Hood made a running layup and then assisted on a three-pointer by Carmelo Anthony, and McCollum knocked down a three-pointer on the next possession to set the stage for a dominant period.

By the end of the third quarter Portland had built a 111-80 advantage after a McCollum trey had kickstarted a 10-run that stretched their advantage to 30 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-90 Memphis Grizzlies

1:52 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 3 of the NBA

Andre Drummond posted game-highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on seven-of-seven shooting and the Cavaliers beat the host Grizzlies 94-90.

Both teams entered Thursday's matchup with injury-depleted rosters. Among the Grizzlies' key absences were reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant as well as Jaren Jackson Jr, while the Cavaliers were without leading scorers Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, the latter of whom was scratched from the lineup just before tipoff due to an ankle sprain.

The lead never expanded beyond single-digits either way, Memphis' largest was eight points and Cleveland's five.

Despite failing to reach 100 points for a sixth consecutive game, Cleveland shook off an especially slow offensive start of 19 first-quarter points. The Cavaliers shot 43.3 per cent from behind the three-point line, 13 of 30, including a key one by Cedi Osman with 2:27 remaining.

Osman's basket capped a 16-point game for the guard, and gave Cleveland a lead it never relinquished. Osman made four-of-11 from deep, and Nance shot a perfect four-of-four beyond the arc to pace the Cavaliers.

Isaac Okoro, who on Wednesday made his return from a five-game absence due to COVID-19 protocol, scored the last of his eight points on a victory-sealing dunk with 10 seconds left.

