NBA round-up: Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches 11,000 points for Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach 11,000 points, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 129-115 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks, which ended their two-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo was 9-for-13 from the floor and had 14 rebounds and eight assists. He entered the game tied with Marques Johnson in career scoring with 10,980 points.

The Bucks also got a season-high 21 points off the bench from Bobby Portis and 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Khris Middleton.

The Bucks have won their last five games against the Hawks and claimed 11 of the last 12 meetings.

Atlanta got a career-high 33 points from De'Andre Hunter and 30 points from John Collins, including a career-high six 3-pointers. Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 17.

Damian Lillard recorded 39 points and eight assists to lead the Blazers to a tight win over the visiting Knicks.

Lillard made six 3-pointers and was 11 of 17 from the field as he scored at least 35 points for the fourth time in the past five games.

He also made all 11 free-throw attempts to raise his consecutive streak to 66, breaking his own franchise mark of 64 set in March of 2018.

Anfernee Simons (16 points) and Derrick Jones Jr. (14) each notched season-best point totals for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony scored 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 11 for Portland, which connected on 47 per cent of its field-goal attempts and was 17 of 46 from 3-point range.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley established season highs of 31 points and five 3-pointers for the Knicks. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 18 for New York, which shot 45.3 per cent from the field and made 12 of 29 from behind the arc while losing its second straight contest.

Charlotte Hornets 107-104 Orlando Magic

Gordon Hayward scored a tiebreaking basket on a drive into the lane with 0.7 seconds left to give the Hornets a three-point victory against Magic.

Hayward scored 13 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, helping Charlotte snap a season-low four-game losing streak.

Hayward shot 15-for-25 from the field. Teammate Miles Bridges had 18 points off the bench, Devonte Graham had 15 points and LaMelo Ball added 11 points and eight assists.

Nikola Vucevic poured in 22 points and Evan Fournier had 21 points for the Magic, who saw their third game in a row decided in the final second.

Gary Clark and Cole Anthony both had 14 points for the Magic, which made 17 shots from 3-point range. Clark had four of those, with each of the team's starters and two reserves connecting on at least two 3-pointers apiece. Ross ended up with 10 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder 100-108 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard enjoyed 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Clippers earned their seventh consecutive win with victory over the visiting Thunder.

Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 points, Paul George chipped in 11 and Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third in a row. George Hill scored 22 points and Hamidou Diallo had 14 points. Isaiah Roby collected 10 points and 10 boards.

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-141 Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points in 19 minutes while Kemba Walker added a season-high 21 points as the Celtics crushed the visiting Cavaliers.

Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, Daniel Theis added 17 and Marcus Smart had 12 with five steals as the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak. Tristan Thompson had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Collin Sexton had 13 points to lead the Cavaliers, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. Cleveland turned the ball over 17 times, Sexton responsible for six.

Toronto Raptors 107-102 Indiana Pacers

OG Anunoby scored a season-best 30 points and five steals as the Raptors posted victory over the Pacers.

Fred VanVleet added 21 points for the Raptors, who have won five of their past six games.

Norman Powell scored 20 points and Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher each added 12.

Myles Turner collected 25 points and six blocks and Domantas Sabonis had 10 points and 19 rebounds for the Pacers.

Justin Holiday added 16 points, Doug McDermott and Jeremy Lamb each had 13 and Malcolm Brogdon had 12.

Washington Wizards 101-121 San Antonio Spurs

Patty Mills scored 21 points, and Dejounte Murray racked up 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double as the Spurs halted a two-game losing streak over the short-handed Wizards.

The game was the first for Washington since January 11 as six players were quarantined because of COVID. Five of those players, Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, both starters, as well as Ish Smith, Davis Bertans, and Troy Brown, are still out; the sixth, Moe Wagner, was listed as available but did not see the court on Sunday.

Seven San Antonio players scored in double figures as Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge hit for 15, Devin Vassell tallied 14 points, and Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson had 13 each.

Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer, had 31 points, four below his season average, for the Wizards. Jerome Robinson added 16, and newly signed Alex Len finished with 11 points.

NBA postpones Bulls-Grizzlies game

The NBA has postponed this week's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday.

The league announced the decision because of COVID-19 issues within the Grizzlies' organization. Memphis will not have the minimum eight players available because of contract tracing as the team follows league health and safety protocols.

Memphis have not played since January 18, when they notched their fifth win in a row with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

