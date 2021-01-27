Watch Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets free with the Heatcheck team

Jaydee Dyer will be joined by Chicago Bulls legend BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to provide alternative commentary, analysis and answer questions from viewers as the Utah Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets this Sunday.

The Jazz enter the weekend as one of the NBA's in-form teams, with Tuesday night's victory over the New York Knicks extending their winning streak to nine games.

During that run they have knocked off Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors, twice taken advantage of the New Orleans Pelicans' defensive frailties, overcome a Cleveland Cavaliers team that recently won back-to-back games against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, and out-scored Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

Behind Donovan Mitchell's scoring power, Rudy Gobert's dominance at the board and vital contributions from their role players Utah find themselves on the trail of the Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

The Nuggets have not been too far behind their upcoming opponents, with the outstanding Nikola Jokic having recently reeled off game-highs in points and rebounds across seven straight outings, as well as leading the assists chart in six of those.

Recent 30-point returns from Michael Porter Jr have been another standout feature of late as the third-year forward looks to take advantage of the attention Jokic and Jamal Murray demand amid what he will be hoping proves a breakout season.

The two teams last met on January 18 when Utah claimed a 109-105 victory despite Jokic's 30-point, 14-rebound and nine-assist night alongside 30 points from Murray.

