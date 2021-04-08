Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Red-hot Clippers, Suns square off in battle of imposing offenses

Coverage of the NBA continues as the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 3am

Thursday 8 April 2021 15:05, UK

Devin Booker fights off the attentions of Patrick Beverley

Two teams playing their best basketball down the backstretch of the regular season face off when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns late on Thursday night.

The Clippers never trailed for two straight games in back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) works for a rebound next to Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. 2:02
Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' trip to the LA Clippers in Week 16 of the NBA

In the midst of a nine-game homestand, the Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games. Phoenix has won seven straight entering Thursday's contest and 11 of their last 13.

Los Angeles continues to follow its two-headed monster of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to carry the load offensively. Leonard is averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists this season whilst George is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists on the year.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) holds the ball as Ivica Zubac (40) sets a screen on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. 1:29
Paul George scored 36 points in the Clippers' defeat of the Trail Blazers in Week 16

Along with Leonard and George, the Clippers hope to get a boost from the addition of Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins.

Trending

The Clippers picked up Rondo in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, shipping Lou Williams and picks to the Hawks to secure the services of the 35-year-old point guard.

And earlier this week, the Clippers signed Cousins to a 10-day contract after his recent release from the Houston Rockets. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue sees the two players as experienced veterans who can help fortify his team during a deep postseason run.

DeMarcus Cousins had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in just under eight minutes of action during his Los Angeles Clippers debut against the Portland Trail Blazers
Image: DeMarcus Cousins had seven points, four rebounds and two assists in just under eight minutes of action during his Clippers debut against the Trail Blazers

"He's a problem," Lue said about Cousins. "He's a big load. He can post up. He can shoot the three and he can pass the basketball. So, he can do a lot of good things. It's just getting him into shape and also getting him acclimated to what we're doing offensively and defensively."

Devin Booker has put Phoenix's offense on his back during the second half of the regular season, averaging 34 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while shooting about 40.5 percent from the three-point line over the last six games.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Houston Rockets forward D.J. Wilson (00) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Monday, April 5, 2021. 1:58
Devin Booker scores 36 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Phoenix Suns in their victory over the Houston Rockets

While Booker handles things on the perimeter, Deandre Ayton is holding it down inside for the Suns, averaging a double-double of 17.4 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

In a battle of the top two teams in the NBA on Wednesday, the Suns took care of business at home against Utah, earning a hard-fought, 117-113 overtime victory.

AP - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, dishes off around Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) 1:42
Highlights of the Utah Jazz up against the Suns in Week 16

The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win at Staples Center. Los Angeles defeated Phoenix 112-107 on January 3 in Phoenix but the two teams meet one more time during the regular season on April 28.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) 1:59
Highlights of the Clippers against the Suns in Week 2

Chris Paul has been the glue holding this young Phoenix team together, making clutch plays for the Suns in the final minutes of games.

The 35-year-old, averaging 16.3 points and 8.8 assists a contest, is not concerned about big games in the regular season.

"I hate to say it, but I don't take too much away from these games, win or lose," Paul said. "When we play these games, we don't know if a team is coming off playing four (games) in five (days) or guys are sitting and resting.

"But I think everybody has the same mindset. It's the next game on our schedule. We're going to go out, compete and play our way to win the game."

Live NBA: Phoenix @ LA Clippers 08.04

Friday 9th April 3:00am

Around Sky

Stream Live with NOW

Get Sky Sports