Milwaukee Bucks travel to Charlotte Hornets in crunch game in Eastern Conference

The Milwaukee Bucks (37-23) travel to face the Charlotte (30-30) on Tuesday, hoping for a first win against the Hornets this season, a victory that would close the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte have been making adjustments deemed necessary with a revamped roster over the past few games, however the Hornets don't have to alter much when it comes to facing the Bucks who sit three-and-a-half games behind the Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

Hornets are 2-0 against the Bucks this season and on Tuesday night will try to complete a season sweep against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference when they face off in North Carolina.

That includes a 127-119 win earlier in April in Milwaukee which capped a strong road trip for the Hornets. Since then, Charlotte have been through a tough stretch, winning just one of seven before a pair of home wins over the weekend against Cleveland and Boston.

Part of the recent change of fortunes might be related to accepting a line-up that is smaller than the norm in the NBA.

"I like our small ball," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "We're much more aggressive now. We just have to dig out those rebounds. It's not going to be pretty."

This puts an even higher emphasis on perimeter scoring. Guard Devonte' Graham racked up 24 points to pace four players who reached the 20-point mark in Sunday's 125-104 dominant victory over the Celtics.

"Our coaching staff keeps preaching, We got to get up threes. But they've got to be good threes,' " Graham said. "We've just got to keep playing that way."

The biggest positive from the performance against Boston might have been the Hornets' 39 assists on 47 field goals.

"This is Hornets basketball," Borrego said. "This is what it has to look like."

1:22 The Bucks have yet to get the better of the Hornets this season, losing both previous contests against Charlotte

It's difficult to define Bucks basketball these days as Milwaukee has had a range of results this month.

"We've just got to be the toughest team as a group," Bucks forward Khris Middleton said.

Following the setback to Charlotte, the Bucks reeled off three straight wins. Then there was a pair of defeats before Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia 76ers twice, only to fall on Sunday night to the undermanned Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points to lead the Bucks in scoring for the fifth game in a row. He missed the match-up with the Hornets earlier this month because of knee soreness.

There's growing speculation that Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball might be close to returning to action following a broken wrist. In the meantime, Charlotte seem intent on accepting the benefits of the line-up they used during the weekend.

Four players had at least four three-point baskets for the Hornets on Sunday, making them difficult to defend.

1:54 A win for Milwaukee will put them back in the back for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference but they'll need to improve on their last effort against Charlotte

"When we get our whole starting five in double digits and play the way we play. It's going to be tough for any opponent we're going against," Charlotte guard Terry Rozier said.

"I think we like this starting five for right now, we want to keep building off these two wins and look forward to Tuesday."

For the Bucks, the game in Charlotte marks the second stop on a four-game road trip, with stops in Houston and Chicago to follow.

