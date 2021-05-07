WATCH FREE LIVE NBA: New York Knicks @ LA Clippers

Sky Sports' live coverage of the NBA continues on Sunday evening when the New York Knicks travel to the LA Clippers looking to secure a playoff place.

With games running out in the regular season, the Clippers - sitting third in the Western Conference - have already secured their spot in the post-season and are coming off a victory against LA rivals the Lakers on Thursday night.

However, that victory ended a run of three straight defeats for the Clippers, who will be keen to get back on track before the playoffs get underway.

In the East, the Knicks have won 12 of their last 14 matches and have risen to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and the trip to Los Angeles comes on the back of Friday night's clash in Phoenix with the second seed Suns.

The teams have already met once this season, with the Clippers winning 129-115 - a result that left the Knicks 9-12 for the season but since then they turned their campaign around with a 28-17 run that has seen them rise through the Eastern standings.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack here