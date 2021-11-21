WATCH LIVE NBA: Mavericks @ Clippers on Sky Sports

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will battle it out in our Sky Sports YouTube offering this weekend in an exciting clash at Staples Center.
Luka Doncic has been ruled out of tonight's game with left knee and left ankle sprains but Dallas still has 'The Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis, while tonight's hosts can boast the talents of Paul George.
These two teams met in a very entertaining Western Conference Playoffs series last season. The Mavs have gone 9-6 so far this season and the Clippers are 9-7.
It should promise to be an entertaining spectacle in Los Angeles.
Watch live coverage right here from 8.30pm via the Sky Sports YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.