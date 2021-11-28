WATCH LIVE NBA: Warriors @ Clippers on Sky Sports

The LA Clippers host the NBA's best team currently, the 17-2 Golden State Warriors, in our Sky Sports YouTube offering this weekend in an exciting clash live from Staples Center.

Two of the league's superstars will look to lead their teams to victory as Paul George and Stephen Curry square off.

George ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Curry is first in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 0-1 in division play. Los Angeles (11-8 overall) scores 106.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 9-1 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader with 29.5 assists per game, led by Draymond Green averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 115-113 in the last meeting on October 22. On that night, Curry led the Warriors with 45 points, and George led the Clippers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

George is averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 105.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES:

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right Achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Watch live coverage right here from 8.30pm via the Sky Sports YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.