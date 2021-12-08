Kevin Durant and James Harden star as Brooklyn Nets hand Dallas Mavericks fifth consecutive home defeat

Kevin Durant scored 24 points and James Harden had 23 points and 12 assists as the Brooklyn Nets beat Dallas 102-99 on Tuesday night, handing the Mavericks their fifth consecutive home loss.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Brooklyn squandered a double-digit lead after halftime in a loss to Chicago.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points but had another rough night from 3-point range except for a 30-footer he banked in just before the first-half buzzer. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavs.

Harden, who also had nine rebounds, easily beat Doncic one-on-one for a layup and Brooklyn's biggest lead at 100-97 with 1:23 remaining. The Nets did not take their first lead until the middle of the fourth quarter.

Dallas did not make a basket after Doncic nailed a short jumper with 3:51 to go.

LeBron leads Lakers to victory over Celtics

LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook added 24 points and 11 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-102 in the latest chapter of the NBA's most storied rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who produced one of their best recent performances in their fourth victory in six games overall. Los Angeles made 56.5 per cent of its shots in the first three quarters and throttled Jayson Tatum's supporting cast defensively.

Tatum scored 14 of his 34 points in a first-quarter blitz for the Celtics, who dropped to 1-2 on their four-game West Coast trip. Jaylen Brown sat out his third straight game with a strained right hamstring, and nobody else managed more than Robert Williams III's 13 points for Boston.

In the end, the Lakers got a much-needed uneventful victory in the 296th edition of the matchup between venerable franchises with a record 17 championships apiece and a record 12 NBA Finals meetings. Boston and Los Angeles split their season series 1-1 for the fifth straight campaign after the Celtics beat the Lakers last month behind Tatum's 37 points.

Barrett drops 32 as Knicks snap skid against Spurs

RJ Barrett made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, and New York beat San Antonio 121-109 to snap a three-game skid.

Alec Burks scored 18 points, Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and Julius Randle had 15 for the Knicks, who hadn't won at San Antonio since January 2, 2014.

Derrick White had a season-high 26 points along with six rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, who have dropped two straight after a season-long three-game winning streak. Dejounte Murray added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.