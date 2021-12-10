Utah Jazz roll past Philadelphia 76ers; LeBron James makes history in Los Angeles Lakers defeat to Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' winning streak, while stretching their own run to six games with a standout 118-96 victory on Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, and Rudy Gobert notched 17 points as well as 21 rebounds as the Jazz rolled on.

Hassan Whiteside contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points, and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 11 each for the Jazz, who won their sixth in a row.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 19 points and nine rebounds, but he appeared to be hampered by an apparent rib injury in the second half. Seth Curry scored 18 points, Tobias Harris added 17 and Tyrese Maxey had 11 for the 76ers, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Thursday night's NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 96-118 Utah Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies 108-95 Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs 123-111 Denver Nuggets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top ten plays from Thursday night in the NBA

Grizzlies continue to roll, defeat visiting Lakers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and Desmond Bane added 23 as the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies returned to their winning ways with a 108-95 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton added 12 points each as the Grizzlies won their sixth match in the last seven, all without lead guard Ja Morant.

LeBron James scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers to record the 100th triple-double of his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles

Anthony Davis had 22 points with eight rebounds for Los Angeles, who are just 3-5 on the road since the start of November.

Spurs knock off road-weary Nuggets

Derrick White poured in 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 21 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs led throughout and rolled to a 123-111 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Spurs, with Doug McDermott hitting for 17 and Drew Eubanks scoring 14 points in the win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the San Antonio Spurs

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his second consecutive triple-double and his fifth in 20 games this season.

Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, Will Barton added 19, and Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo hit for 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Nuggets.