NBA Sundays: Watch Celtics visit Wizards - via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Watch the Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup from 8:30pm on our free, live stream here.

Terms & Conditions - Sky Sports Viewing Party - NBA QUIZ (the "Promotion")

Eligibility

This Promotion is open to viewers who:

are residents of the UK OR Great Britain, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland; and aged 18 years or over (proof of age may be required).

Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of any Sky UK Limited company ("Sky"), companies associated with the Promotion and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the Promotion.

Entry Period

This Promotion opens at 19:15 on 23/01/2022 and all entries must be received by 20:30 on 23/01/2022 (the "Promotional Period") or by the end of 'LIVE NBA: LA Clippers @ New York' whichever is later'.

Entry Requirements

The question will be read out on air at half-time during LIVE NBA: LA Clippers @ New York on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports YouTube. No purchase necessary. To enter this Promotion, all you need to do is send your answer to the quiz question as a Direct Message via twitter to @SkySportsNBA

A maximum of 1 entry per person over the Promotional Period

Entries sent in through agents, third parties or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to not award prizes if qualifying criteria is not met and the right to select replacement entry into the competition element of the Promotion.

Winner Selection and notification

5 winners will be selected at random. The winners will be chosen based on the following criteria: a correct answer submitted from all correct and eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. The winners will be notified by direct message via social media by 26/01/2022

If the winners cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period or are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

Prizes

Each winner will receive the following prizes: Of the 5 winners, 4 will receive a copy of NBA2k22 (for the winner's preferred platform)) - the overall winner (also selected at random among the 5 in total) will receive NY Knicks Jersey & Cap plus a LA Clippers Jersey & Cap

The prize does not include any other service or item not specifically described above.

Data Protection

Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winners to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

General

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. Twitter is in no way responsible for any aspect of this promotion.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.

The terms and conditions of any other third-party supplier associated with the Promotion will also apply to the prize where applicable (for example, the provider of an event or experience). If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.

This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD