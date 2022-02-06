FREE STREAM: Brooklyn Nets @ Denver Nuggets LIVE!

The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to arrest a season-long skid against the might of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City tonight.

The Nets (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) come into the game on the back of the news James Harden could be set to be traded, after the franchise indicated willingness to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers over a potential deal.

Big changes could be afoot for Brooklyn but first they have the challenge of facing the Nuggets (28-24, sixth in the Western Conference) with an undermanned squad.

KEY NOTES:

Brooklyn comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of seven games in a row.

The Nuggets are 13-10 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 46.7 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.9.

The Nets are 17-10 on the road. Brooklyn has a 15-16 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 124-118 in the last matchup on January 27.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jokic is shooting 57.4 per cent and averaging 25.9 points for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.1 made three-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Harden is averaging 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.7 made three-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), James Harden: out (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).