Bradley Beal: Washington Wizards' former All-Star's season-ending wrist surgery is successful

Three-time All-Star Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before the decision to gave surgery brought his season to an end

Friday 11 February 2022 08:08, UK

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal stands on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington.
Image: Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal during a clash against the Milwaukee Bucks in November

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team said.

Beal opted earlier this week to have the season-ending surgery. A three-time All-Star, Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he suffered the torn scapholunate ligament on Jan. 29 at Memphis.

Beal's surgery was performed by Dr. Michele Carson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The Wizards had hoped to build around Beal after the departure of his backcourt mate, John Wall, but the team has not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2017. Beal is due to make $36.4 million next season, after which he would become a free agent.

"We all look at him as a foundational piece. He's been here 10 years, he's been the longest-tenured in this group," coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "For me as a coach, you want a guy like Brad Beal in the foxhole with you."

While Beal has long been the subject of trade rumours, the Wizards were busy with other deals on Thursday.

The team traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Washington also shipped Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr. and a conditional second-round draft pick, and sent Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns for cash.

