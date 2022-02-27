Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – NBA action available to watch for free on Sky Sports

It's some top Western Conference action for the NBA Sunday evening game tonight as the Utah Jazz travel to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA at 49-11 and are six games clear of anyone else in the west, while the Utah Jazz were the top seed in the conference last year.

The Jazz are still very comfortably placed to make the playoffs this season, sitting fourth (37-22) in the Western Conference standings.

It should make for a tasty match-up between these two strong teams.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

The Suns have gone 29-8 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.5.

The Jazz have gone 23-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Utah Jazz in Week 15 of the NBA

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on January 27 the Suns won 105-97, led by 43 points from Devin Booker, while Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Suns: Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix. The now-injured Chris Paul had been averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game. is shooting 45.9 per cent from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic is also in strong form, averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES:

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Chris Paul: out (thumb), Aaron Holiday: out (ankle).

Jazz: Jared Butler: out (ankle), Rudy Gay: day to day (knee).