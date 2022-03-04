Russell Westbrook admits he is still 'figuring out' role with Los Angeles Lakers amid struggles

The clock is ticking on Russell Westbrook's time as a Los Angeles Laker, and time may well have run out by now had it not been for injuries elsewhere on the team.

Championship contention buzz surrounding the prospect of a three-pronged assault through Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis has quickly fizzled out into a trade block watching brief.

The Lakers slumped to their 14th defeat in their last 20 outings on Thursday night as they were routed 132-111 by their neighbouring Los Angeles Clippers.

With Davis watching on again from the sideline, the Lakers again relied on a 37-year-old James to carry them as he led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. Westbrook meanwhile finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, extending his wait for a first 20-point game since January 30.

In contrast Reggie Jackson starred for a Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-less Clippers with a season-high 36 points.

Head coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook remain committed to making things work, though, with the latter admitting he is trying everything to find his feet.

Westbrook arrived in August 2021 via a trade from the Washington Wizards, with whom he averaged a triple-double of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists. in 65 games. Since joining the Lakers he is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists after 61 outings.

"My role and what I'm doing has changed every single night," Westbrook said. "So I'm just trying to figure that out as I'm playing and to be able to benefit and help my team.

"But my expectations are still the same. I'm not a quitter. It's not in my genes. I don't quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I'm going to fight to the end, and if it don't work, that's cool, too. I can live with the results.

"But I'm never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that's happening this time of the year."

The absence of a healthy and consistently firing Davis has been a major hindrance to Westbrook's integration, while the Lakers are undoubtedly feeling the effects of Alex Caruso's departure.

Westbrook has averaged below 40 per cent shooting since the beginning of February and has just five games with at least 10 rebounds since the turn of the year.

As for the team as a whole, Vogel says the team is still adapting to the absence of Davis.

"No stone unturned in terms of trying to find solutions to get this right," Vogel said. "But it hasn't taken shape. There's no quit in us. We will continue to persist. We're trying to adjust and shift and find ways to win with Anthony out. We haven't found that yet. But it's not something that we can't do. We just haven't found it yet."

The Lakers are 27-35 and sit ninth in the Western Conference having lost four straight games.

The are due to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.