LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers star becomes first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first player ever in NBA history to reach at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old brought up his landmark 10,000th career assist when he teed up Carmelo Anthony's three-pointer in the second quarter of the Lakers' 140-111 defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

James, who finished the game with a team-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists, is one of just seven players to ever post at least 30,000 career points after becoming the youngest to surpass 35,000 last month.

"Well, my team-mates congratulated me after the game," he said. "My mom texted me at half-time. I didn't see it until after the game.

"It's just pretty... I get a loss of words anytime things like this happen to me. I automatically start thinking about my hometown of Akron and my upbringing where I come from.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LeBron James was lost for words after becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

"The dreams I had of being in this league and playing at the highest level and to now sit alone in a statistical category in this league. I model my game after being able to score, rebound and assist. And to sit alone in a stat, I'll say cool, but it doesn't quite make sense to me.

"It's an honour to be a part of this league. No matter what's going on in the season, you try to take the victories that happens throughout the course of a long marathon.

"Tonight is not only for myself, but for my hometown and for my family and friends."

James is currently averaging a second-most 29.7 points per game so far in what is proving a turbulent season for the Lakers, while he already boasts the fifth-highest scoring average in league history with 27.10 points per game.

James is meanwhile the seventh player to tally 10,000 assists in his career, and 39th on the list of 42 players to have managed 10,000 rebounds, backing up his often-reminded insistence that he is more than just a scorer.