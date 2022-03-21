Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors hoping to have injured star back in time for playoffs

Stephen Curry is optimistic he will have recovered from his foot injury in time to lead the Golden State Warriors out when the NBA playoffs get under way in mid-April.

The two-time league MVP sprained a ligament in his foot during Wednesday's defeat to the Boston Celtics, with Marcus Smart landing on the back of Curry's leg while diving for the ball.

Curry said on Sunday he did not think the incident was "malicious or dirty", insisting he is approaching his recovery with caution.

"You want to not rush the beginning phases of healing," said Curry. "That's where you can get the most progress so when you put the shoe back on, get back out on the court, you're not dealing with crazy soreness.

"You give yourself a better shot. Because this is one that if you push it too soon, it can linger and be a real nuisance."

The NBA playoffs are due to begin on April 16, by which point the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hopes to have Curry available.

"I think I'll get enough time for that," Curry added. "But I'm an optimist."

Curry missed Sunday's 110-108 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, during which Jordan Poole top-scored with 28 points while Klay Thompson logged 24.

It marked Golden State's first game without their star man, who was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

"It was definitely painful at first. But it's getting better by the day," Curry said of the injury. "Trying to assess the recovery in real time, just knowing how much we can push it on a day to day. I'm just trying to stay patient and know that it will continue to get better."

The Warriors, who visit the Orlando Magic next, currently sit third in the Western Conference.

Curry is averaging a team-high 25.5 points and 6.3 assists per game so far this season, adding to 5.2 rebounds across 64 outings.