Danny Green diagnosed with torn ACL after Philadelphia 76ers guard suffers knee injury in Game 6 against Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Danny Green has been diagnosed with a torn ACL following Thursday night's clash against the Miami Heat.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news on Friday following an MRI to determine the extent of the damage after Green was forced off with a left knee injury in Thursday night's Eastern Conference Semi-finals defeat to the Miami Heat.

Green picked up the injury after teammate Joel Embiid fell onto him after attempting a shot, the 34-year-old immediately clutched his leg in pain before being carried to the locker room.

Green, who has been an NBA champion with three different teams, now faces a long rehab ahead of his 35th birthday this coming June.

The Sixers, who have not reached the Conference Finals since 2001, were eliminated from the playoffs on the night as they were beaten 99-90, Miami claiming the series 4-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals

Green, in his 13th season, was a key contributor for the Sixers and averaged nine points on 40 per cent shooting from three-point range this postseason.

He had come into the lineup towards the back end of the regular season when Matisse Thybulle was ruled ineligible to play in Toronto due to him not being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The rush of live NBA Playoffs games continues on Sky Sports this week - see the list of games here and subscribe to watch the live action.