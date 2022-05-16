Milwaukee shootings: Three separate overnight shootings on Sunday, despite curfew

Three shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence on Sunday, despite curfew and watch party cancelled; it comes after a total of 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game

The latest shootings came on Saturday night after police responded to violence on Friday, pictured here (Credit: WISN 12 News)

Milwaukee police on Sunday were investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died, despite a curfew.

The shootings came after a night of violence on Friday in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks were taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11pm curfew on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bucks also cancelled a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon's decisive Game 7.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said a 21-year-old man died after a shooting that happened near 11th and Rogers streets around 11:45pm Saturday, Fox6 News reported.

About 40 minutes later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting that police say might have been related to a robbery. The victim had a gun on him.

The third fatal shooting happened near 19th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 2:30am Sunday. Police said a 28-year-old local man died.

The 11pm curfew requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the streets was in effect when the shootings happened.