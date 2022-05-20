PJ Tucker awaits MRI results after Game 2 injury for Miami Heat as Marcus Smart, Al Horford return for Celtics

Just as Boston gets healthier, Miami could be confronting injury problems of its own.

Heat forward PJ Tucker will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of a left knee injury he suffered in Thursday's Game 2 loss to the Celtics, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT. Tucker played through the injury, but shot just 2-for-6 in 21 minutes of action.

The loss of the defensive-minded Tucker would be detrimental to Miami's efforts to contain Celtics scoring forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who combined to score 48 points on Thursday. The Heat's defense is stretched even thinner after the Game 2 returns of Marcus Smart (foot sprain) and Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols).

In three playoff games prior to Game 2, Miami had outscored its opponents by 41 points over the 90 minutes the 37-year-old had played in that span.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are closer to whole for the Eastern Conference finals.

Al Horford's stay in the NBA's health and safety protocols ended Thursday, a few hours before tipoff of Game 2 of the series against the Miami Heat where he went on to score 10 points. And Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart's mid-foot sprain improved enough to compel the Celtics to put him back in the lineup.

Horford missed Game 1 because of those protocols, related to the coronavirus, and Smart also missed the series opener because of the foot injury. But Smart went through a shootaround practice Thursday morning, and since there was no setback he was deemed good to go.

It proved the right decision as he scored 24 points, with 12 assists and had nine rebounds to very narrowly miss out on a triple-double.

The Celtics never released specifics of Horford's situation, but given that he was in the protocols and required additional testing, his absence Tuesday almost certainly stemmed from a test result. If he actually did test positive - and the Celtics, per team policy, never said that was the case - Horford would have needed to have returned two negative PCR tests sampled at least 24 hours apart in order to escape the protocols as quickly as he did.

"He was feeling fine from the get-go," Udoka said.

Miami had been game-planning for both Horford and Smart to be in the Boston lineup.

"The is the team that we were preparing for for Game 1," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's good. You don't want anybody out due to testing or an injury. We don't want to duck any kind of competition."

Derrick White, who started and played 29 minutes in Boston's 118-107 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, did not play in Game 2. He left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.

"You don't want to say it's a tough situation. We knew he was expecting a baby soon," Udoka said. "Things happen in life and we always support our guys."

Miami was without Kyle Lowry for the eighth time in its last 10 playoff games while he continues recovering from a hamstring strain. The Heat listed backcourt starters Gabe Vincent - Lowry's replacement - and Max Strus as questionable for Game 2 with hamstring issues of their own, but both were available to play.

