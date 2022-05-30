When are the NBA Finals on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and repeats and the channels they are on

The NBA Finals are here and the Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors and you can watch it all right here on Sky Sports.

The Warriors return to basketball's biggest stage for the first time since 2019 and the sixth time in eight years, where they will face the Boston Celtics who are bidding for a record 18th NBA title (they are currently tied with the LA Lakers on 17 titles apiece.

Sky Sports continues to carry the action and you can keep abreast of every game's start and finish time below as well as repeats for those who can't quite stay up into the night to watch live.

We also have WNBA action to look forward to every weekend alongside the NBA postseason, find details of the WNBA games here in amongst the rest of the basketball games on Sky Sports.

NBA Finals to be shown exclusively on Sky Sports – key game information

Thursday, June 2 - late night

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 1

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Thursday overnight/early Friday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, June 5 - late night

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 2

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.45am on Sunday overnight/early Monday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Wednesday, June 8 - late night

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 3

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Wednesday overnight/early Thursday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Friday, June 10 - late night

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 4

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Friday overnight/early Saturday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Monday, June 13 – late night (if Game 5 is necessary)

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 5

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Monday overnight/early Tuesday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Thursday, June 16 - late night (if Game 6 is necessary)

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 6

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Thursday overnight/early Friday morning

Reepeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, June 19 - late night (if Game 7 is necessary)

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 7

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.45am on Sunday overnight/early Monday morning

Repeat shown at 8am the following morning and at various times thereafter on Sky Sports Arena

