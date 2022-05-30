When are the NBA Finals on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and repeats and the channels they are on

The NBA Playoffs conclude on Sky Sports in the coming weeks and every game in the NBA Finals, will be shown live on Sky Sports, scroll below to find which games are on and when
Monday 30 May 2022 14:41, UK
The NBA Finals are here and the Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors and you can watch it all right here on Sky Sports.
The Warriors return to basketball's biggest stage for the first time since 2019 and the sixth time in eight years, where they will face the Boston Celtics who are bidding for a record 18th NBA title (they are currently tied with the LA Lakers on 17 titles apiece.
Sky Sports continues to carry the action and you can keep abreast of every game's start and finish time below as well as repeats for those who can't quite stay up into the night to watch live.
We also have WNBA action to look forward to every weekend alongside the NBA postseason, find details of the WNBA games here in amongst the rest of the basketball games on Sky Sports.
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 1
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Thursday overnight/early Friday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 2
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.45am on Sunday overnight/early Monday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 3
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Wednesday overnight/early Thursday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 4
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Friday overnight/early Saturday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 5
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Monday overnight/early Tuesday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics - Game 6
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 1.45am on Thursday overnight/early Friday morning
Reepeat shown at 8am the following morning
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors - Game 7
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.45am on Sunday overnight/early Monday morning
Repeat shown at 8am the following morning
