NBA: Heat, Kings, Thunder and Mavericks – watch Sacramento @ Miami and Oklahoma City @ Dallas this Saturday night on Sky Sports

After some tantalising midweek action, we have four more star-studded NBA games live on Sky Sports this weekend: Here's a reason to watch each of them.

#NBASaturdays: Miami Heat @ Sacramento Kings, OKC Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat sit 2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference, looking to find the form that carried them to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Tonight, they come up against the Sacramento Kings, who other than the LA Lakers, are the only remaining winless team in the NBA.

The Heat will be without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven, both of whom are carrying knee injuries, whilst the excellent early season form of De'Aaron Fox (averaging 30.5 points per game despite the Kings' struggles) is a very good reason to tune into this game, alongside all the star power the Heat – Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, etc. – are packing.

Sacramento aims to break its three-game home skid on Sky Sports Mix & Main Event from 11pm.

After that, enjoy some Luka Magic as the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) take on the OKC Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center.

Doncic comes into this game fresh from delivering a 41-point triple-double masterclass in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Thunder's season was set on a different course after the No 2 pick in the NBA Draft Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after picking up a Lisfranc fracture to his right foot.

But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is performing at a very high level, averaging just under 30 points a night, whilst making the rest of the team tick.

Talented sophomore Josh Giddey (ankle) and Jalen Williams (eye) join Holmgren on the sidelines for the Thunder tonight whilst Frank Ntilikina (ankle) and Davis Bertans (knee) miss out for Dallas.

Watch Luka and SGA and their respective teams duel it out live on Sky Sports Mix from 1am.

#NBASundays: New Orleans Pelicans @ L.A. Clippers, Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

There is no deeper roster in the NBA this season than that of the Los Angeles Clippers (2-3), and we have them against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) for our primetime game at 7pm on Sunday evening.

If that wasn't enough, it's also free to stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

John Wall is an intriguing addition to a Clippers team which already boasts Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as head coach Tyronn Lue gradually reintegrates The Klaw to the rotation. The growing pains have seen them lose their last three games after winning their opening couple of outings and they'll be looking to get back to .500 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Pelicans are enduring a litany of injuries to start the new season (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, E.J. Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr., Dyson Daniels are all out for this weekend's game) but if they can stay healthy they have the chance to really make an impact in the Western Conference this season.

Watch L.A. Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans live Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Then, to cap off our weekend straight after, we have Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors (3-2) against last year's No 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (1-5).

The No 5 pick in this year's draft, Jaden Ivey, has showcased some very interesting skills as well, averaging 16.0 ppg and shooting 42.9 per cent from 3-point range (both fourth amongst rookies so far) as well as showcasing a very interesting driving game.

This is a Pistons team packed with young talent and should provide an interesting test for the defending champion Warriors, who are still looking to click into gear early in the season.

Watch Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons live Sky Sports Arena from 10pm.

