NBA: Pelicans, Clippers, Warriors and Pistons – watch New Orleans Pelicans @ L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

After some tantalising midweek action, we have another two more star-studded NBA games live on Sky Sports on Sunday: Here's why you should watch...

#NBASundays: New Orleans Pelicans @ L.A. Clippers, Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

There is no deeper roster in the NBA this season than that of the Los Angeles Clippers (2-3), and we have them against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) for our primetime game at 7pm on Sunday evening.

John Wall is an intriguing addition to a Clippers team which already boasts Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as head coach Tyronn Lue gradually reintegrates The Klaw to the rotation. The growing pains have seen them lose their last three games after winning their opening couple of outings and they will be looking to get back to .500 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Pelicans are enduring a litany of injuries to start the new season (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, E.J. Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr., Dyson Daniels are all out for this weekend's game) but if they can stay healthy they have the chance to really make an impact in the Western Conference this season.

Then, to cap off our weekend straight after, we have Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors (3-2) against last year's No 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (1-5).

The No 5 pick in this year's draft, Jaden Ivey, has showcased some very interesting skills as well, averaging 16.0 ppg and shooting 42.9 per cent from three-point range (both fourth amongst rookies so far) as well as showcasing a very interesting driving game.

This is a Pistons team packed with young talent and should provide an interesting test for the defending champion Warriors, who are still looking to click into gear early in the season.

Watch Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons live Sky Sports Arena from 10pm.