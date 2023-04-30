Live NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports: Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings all set for series decider

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings lock horns this Sunday for the first-round series decider, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8:30pm and on Sky Sports' YouTube channel. The winner advances to the Conference semi-finals where they'll face the Los Angeles Lakers.

In all 28 of the Dubs' playoff series that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have featured, a game seven was only needed four times.

But they'll need it a fifth time on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, with a better battle plan than the one they put to the test on Saturday in Game 6.

Indeed, Steve Kerr hoped his players would close out their opponents at the Chase Center, where they've been dominant all year. Instead, they were on the opposite end of a nearly 20-point victory and left wanting on both ends of the court.

The Kings could smell blood in the water. So they hunted in packs, knowing if they found the right moment, their opponents would present them with the opportunity to deliver the killing blow. That's precisely what unfolded.

Coach of the Year Mike Brown made a pivotal line-up adjustment to help facilitate that, putting smooth-shooting big Trey Lyles on the floor. De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk then swarmed the Warriors' backcourt, out-rebounding and overloading them in the passing lanes.

Monk even went so far as to say that the Warriors were feeling the fatigue after that game: "We were a little younger than they are, so we knew we could take advantage of that, so we're going to try to do it the same thing Sunday."

Curry and his team-mates have no choice but to level up in this weekend's series decider. They are, after all, the reigning champions and must defend their mantle. Whatever firepower fuelled the comeback at 2-0 down will be needed in large quantities.

Can they pave over the cracks appearing in their defence?

Over the past few seasons, the grey hairs and air miles have stacked up. This might be their last collective shot before the dynasty begins to crumble. Of course, it doesn't help that the secondary unit has been increasingly unreliable and injury-ridden.

Jonathan Kuminga has barely been present, James Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons, and Kevin Looney and Jordan Poole have been inconsistent at the best of times.

But although they might not be the more youthful side, the Warriors' playoff experience will be essential.

This will only be the second Game 7 the Kings have hosted since moving to Sacramento in 1985, whereas the four-time NBA champions have been there - and done it - before.

The most notable matchup came in 2016, when they played in three Game 7s and won two, with the loss coming against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now they have to don their jerseys and prove to their fans back in San Francisco that their former glory hasn't been shorn just yet. Our projections point to the Warriors edging it and lining up a monstrous clash with the Lakers.

You can watch it all unfold live on Sky Sports Arena, from 8:30pm, or for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.