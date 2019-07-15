Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Watch every match on the fifth day of action at the M&S Bank Arena live on our YouTube Channel as the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 continues at pace.

Today sees the competition move onto a single court and at the start of the day Fiji will look to shake-off the memories of their single-goal loss yesterday when they take on Singapore.

The second match of the morning session will see Sri Lanka, who were inspired by Tharjini Sivalingam on Monday, taking on Samoa.

The afternoon session will start with Dan Ryan's Northern Ireland testing themselves against a powerful New Zealand at 3pm.

The Australian Diamonds will take to court after and the defending champions will round the day off against the Malawi Queens.

Tracey Neville's England have a rest day before their next match against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday at 3pm.

