Watch Vitality Netball Superleague: Rounds 13 and 14

Watch live coverage of the final match of Round 14 of the Vitality Netball Superleague, as Leeds Rhinos Netball take on Wasps at 7.15pm.

This contest marks the end of a busy 10-match weekend and should finish proceedings on a high note.

For Leeds Rhinos Netball, they're looking to deliver a second victory of the weekend, while Wasps will be eager to bounce back after their loss to Bath on Sunday.

Earlier on, Team Bath Netball came from behind to beat the 2019 champions Manchester Thunder 44-41 and the weekend started with Celtic Dragons securing their first victory of the season on Friday night.