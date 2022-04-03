WATCH LIVE: Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Surrey Storm are hosting Severn Stars at the Surrey Sports Park, with a first centre pass at 4pm.

Storm go into the encounter off the back of a 54-53 victory over Celtic Dragons, while Severn Stars' Round 10 match against Strathclyde Sirens postponed due to Covid cases in Stars' camp.

Round 11 of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday evening with Saracens Mavericks taking on Wasps live on Sky Sports from 5pm.