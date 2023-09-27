New Zealand vs England: Free live stream as Vitality Roses look to take 2-0 series lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as England aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand for free via Sky Sports' live stream Watch as England aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand for free via Sky Sports' live stream

England take on hosts New Zealand aiming to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series of the Taini Jamison Trophy

Last time out a fresh-faced England side featuring four debutants held on for a dramatic 55-54 win in the opening game in Christchurch with Sasha Glasgow scoring 38 from 41 attempts.

The Vitality Roses secured their third successive win in New Zealand thanks to a brilliant second quarter before resisting some late pressure to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Now two of the top sides in the world will battle it out again on September 27, before the third Test on September 30, live on Sky Sports.

Named in honour of former Silver Fern Taini Jamison who was the first Maori coach of the national team and passed away earlier this year, the Vitality Roses' will be aiming to secure a fourth successive win in New Zealand since their last series win in 2021.

England's squad

Halimat Adio - GK, GD

Ella Bowen - GD, GK, WD

Amy Carter - C, WD

Sophie Drakeford -Lewis- GA, WA

Sasha Glasgow - GA, GS

Alice Harvey - GK, GD

Hannah Joseph - WA, C

Elle McDonald - C, WA

Berri Neil - GA, GS

Vicki Oyesola - GD, WD, GK

Jayda Pechova - GD, GK

Ellie Rattu - C, WD

Alicia Scholes - WA, C

Emma Thacker - GA, GS

When to watch on Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September: New Zealand vs England, Sky Sports Mix (7.10am)

Sign in to watch a free live stream from England's second Test in New Zealand!

Live coverage from the second Test begins on Wednesday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Main Event & Mix. Stream the best Netball and more top sport with NOW