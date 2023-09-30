New Zealand vs England: Free live stream as Vitality Roses look to claim Taini Jamison Trophy in Hamilton
England take on New Zealand in the Taini Jamison Trophy decider after the Silver Ferns clawed their way back from defeat in Game One to level the series; Watch it unfold this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix, or via our free stream from 6.45am
England take on New Zealand in the Taini Jamison Trophy decider after the Silver Ferns clawed their way back from defeat in Game One to level the series.
Jess Thirlby's decision to feature four debutants paid off as her team held on for a dramatic 55-54 win in the opening game in Christchurch, but it was an entirely different tale in the second match.
The Vitality Roses fell to a harrowing 57-36 defeat, with their hosts boasting an experienced side that made the most of their opponents' shortcomings.
Now, the two will battle it out again on September 30, live on Sky Sports, with England aiming to secure a fourth successive win in New Zealand since their last series win in 2021.
England's squad
Halimat Adio - GK, GD
Ella Bowen - GD, GK, WD
Amy Carter - C, WD
Sophie Drakeford -Lewis- GA, WA
Sasha Glasgow - GA, GS
Alice Harvey - GK, GD
Hannah Joseph - WA, C
Elle McDonald - C, WA
Berri Neil - GA, GS
Vicki Oyesola - GD, WD, GK
Jayda Pechova - GD, GK
Ellie Rattu - C, WD
Alicia Scholes - WA, C
Emma Thacker - GA, GS
When to watch on Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September: New Zealand vs England, Sky Sports Mix (7.10am)
