New Zealand vs England: Free live stream as Vitality Roses look to claim Taini Jamison Trophy in Hamilton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Press play here on Saturday morning as England aim to claim the Taini Jamison Trophy in Hamilton against New Zealand Press play here on Saturday morning as England aim to claim the Taini Jamison Trophy in Hamilton against New Zealand

England take on New Zealand in the Taini Jamison Trophy decider after the Silver Ferns clawed their way back from defeat in Game One to level the series.

Jess Thirlby's decision to feature four debutants paid off as her team held on for a dramatic 55-54 win in the opening game in Christchurch, but it was an entirely different tale in the second match.

The Vitality Roses fell to a harrowing 57-36 defeat, with their hosts boasting an experienced side that made the most of their opponents' shortcomings.

Now, the two will battle it out again on September 30, live on Sky Sports, with England aiming to secure a fourth successive win in New Zealand since their last series win in 2021.

England's squad

Halimat Adio - GK, GD

Ella Bowen - GD, GK, WD

Amy Carter - C, WD

Sophie Drakeford -Lewis- GA, WA

Sasha Glasgow - GA, GS

Alice Harvey - GK, GD

Hannah Joseph - WA, C

Elle McDonald - C, WA

Berri Neil - GA, GS

Vicki Oyesola - GD, WD, GK

Jayda Pechova - GD, GK

Ellie Rattu - C, WD

Alicia Scholes - WA, C

Emma Thacker - GA, GS

When to watch on Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September: New Zealand vs England, Sky Sports Mix (7.10am)

Watch a free live stream of England's final Test in New Zealand from 6.45am. Stream the best Netball and more top sport with NOW